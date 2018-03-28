Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.
__March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin
__March 22: National security adviser H.R. McMaster
— March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
— March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
— March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
— Feb. 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
— Feb. 27: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel
— Feb. 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
— Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
— Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
— Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
— Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
— Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
— July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
— July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
— July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
— May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
— May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
— March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
— Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn
