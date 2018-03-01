WASHINGTON — Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office last year.
__ Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks
__ Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel
__ Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Ron Porter
__ Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
__ Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
__ Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
__ Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
__ Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
__ July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
__ July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
__ July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
__ May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
__ May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
__ Feb. 13 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.