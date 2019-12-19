notable commitments

Wednesday was the first day of a three-day early signing period for football letters of intent. Here are some of the notable Minnesota high school seniors who have committed to college programs:

• Seth Anderson, Moorhead, OL, North Dakota State

• Steven Arrell, Osseo, DB, South Dakota State

• Daejohn Barber, Eastview, WR/CB, Minnesota State Mankato

• Yahya Black, Marshall, DL, Iowa

• Aidan Bouman, Buffalo, QB, Iowa State

• Russell Corrigan, Hutchinson, TE, Boise State

• Joe Deyak, St. Thomas Academy, WR, North Dakota State

• Hunter Dustman, St. Francis, K, South Dakota State

• Zander Flucas, Mayer Lutheran, LB, South Dakota

• Isaiah Green, St. Cloud Tech, DE, Northern Iowa

• Max Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, Athlete, North Dakota

• Kaden Johnson, SMB, OLB, Wisconsin

• Hayden Johnston, Albert Lea, OL, North Dakota State

• Randy Keumogne, Tartan, DE, South Dakota State

• Cody Lindenberg, Anoka, LB, Minnesota

• Terry Lockett Jr., SMB, WR, Michigan State

• Jonathan Mann, Rosemount, WR, Minnesota

• TK Marshall, Mpls. Southwest, RB, North Dakota State

• Mason Miller, Ada-Borup, OL, North Dakota State

• RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North, WR, North Dakota State

• Elijah Ofori, Shakopee, DB, South Dakota

• Pierce Oppong, Bloomington Jefferson, DL, Northern Illinois

• Craig Orlando, Verndale, NG, North Dakota

• Danny Striggow, Orono, DE, Minnesota

• Sam Robertson, Wayzata, DB, North Dakota

• Loshiaka Roques, Wayzata, DE, North Dakota State

• Isaiah Smith, Benilde-St. Margaret's, RB, North Dakota

• Trey Steinbach, Marshall, DE, North Dakota State

• Jalen Travis, DeLaSalle, OL, Princeton

• Anthony Ukofia, Wayzata, DB, Concordia (St. Paul)

• Bennett Weber, Waconia, OL, North Dakota

• Aaron Witt, Winona, DE, Wisconsin

• Hunter Zenzen, Barnesville, LB, Iowa State