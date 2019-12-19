notable commitments
Wednesday was the first day of a three-day early signing period for football letters of intent. Here are some of the notable Minnesota high school seniors who have committed to college programs:
• Seth Anderson, Moorhead, OL, North Dakota State
• Steven Arrell, Osseo, DB, South Dakota State
• Daejohn Barber, Eastview, WR/CB, Minnesota State Mankato
• Yahya Black, Marshall, DL, Iowa
• Aidan Bouman, Buffalo, QB, Iowa State
• Russell Corrigan, Hutchinson, TE, Boise State
• Joe Deyak, St. Thomas Academy, WR, North Dakota State
• Hunter Dustman, St. Francis, K, South Dakota State
• Zander Flucas, Mayer Lutheran, LB, South Dakota
• Isaiah Green, St. Cloud Tech, DE, Northern Iowa
• Max Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, Athlete, North Dakota
• Kaden Johnson, SMB, OLB, Wisconsin
• Hayden Johnston, Albert Lea, OL, North Dakota State
• Randy Keumogne, Tartan, DE, South Dakota State
• Cody Lindenberg, Anoka, LB, Minnesota
• Terry Lockett Jr., SMB, WR, Michigan State
• Jonathan Mann, Rosemount, WR, Minnesota
• TK Marshall, Mpls. Southwest, RB, North Dakota State
• Mason Miller, Ada-Borup, OL, North Dakota State
• RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North, WR, North Dakota State
• Elijah Ofori, Shakopee, DB, South Dakota
• Pierce Oppong, Bloomington Jefferson, DL, Northern Illinois
• Craig Orlando, Verndale, NG, North Dakota
• Danny Striggow, Orono, DE, Minnesota
• Sam Robertson, Wayzata, DB, North Dakota
• Loshiaka Roques, Wayzata, DE, North Dakota State
• Isaiah Smith, Benilde-St. Margaret's, RB, North Dakota
• Trey Steinbach, Marshall, DE, North Dakota State
• Jalen Travis, DeLaSalle, OL, Princeton
• Anthony Ukofia, Wayzata, DB, Concordia (St. Paul)
• Bennett Weber, Waconia, OL, North Dakota
• Aaron Witt, Winona, DE, Wisconsin
• Hunter Zenzen, Barnesville, LB, Iowa State