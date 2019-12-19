notable commitments

Wednesday was the first day of a three-day early signing period for football letters of intent. Here are some of the notable Minnesota high school seniors who have committed to college programs:

Seth Anderson, Moorhead, OL, North Dakota State

Steven Arrell, Osseo, DB, South Dakota State

Daejohn Barber, Eastview, WR/CB, Minnesota State Mankato

Yahya Black, Marshall, DL, Iowa

Aidan Bouman, Buffalo, QB, Iowa State

Russell Corrigan, Hutchinson, TE, Boise State

Joe Deyak, St. Thomas Academy, WR, North Dakota State

Hunter Dustman, St. Francis, K, South Dakota State

Zander Flucas, Mayer Lutheran, LB, South Dakota

Isaiah Green, St. Cloud Tech, DE, Northern Iowa

Max Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, Athlete, North Dakota

Kaden Johnson, SMB, OLB, Wisconsin

Hayden Johnston, Albert Lea, OL, North Dakota State

Randy Keumogne, Tartan, DE, South Dakota State

Cody Lindenberg, Anoka, LB, Minnesota

Terry Lockett Jr., SMB, WR, Michigan State

Jonathan Mann, Rosemount, WR, Minnesota

TK Marshall, Mpls. Southwest, RB, North Dakota State

Mason Miller, Ada-Borup, OL, North Dakota State

RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North, WR, North Dakota State

Elijah Ofori, Shakopee, DB, South Dakota

Pierce Oppong, Bloomington Jefferson, DL, Northern Illinois

Craig Orlando, Verndale, NG, North Dakota

Danny Striggow, Orono, DE, Minnesota

Sam Robertson, Wayzata, DB, North Dakota

Loshiaka Roques, Wayzata, DE, North Dakota State

Isaiah Smith, Benilde-St. Margaret's, RB, North Dakota

Trey Steinbach, Marshall, DE, North Dakota State

Jalen Travis, DeLaSalle, OL, Princeton

Anthony Ukofia, Wayzata, DB, Concordia (St. Paul)

Bennett Weber, Waconia, OL, North Dakota

Aaron Witt, Winona, DE, Wisconsin

Hunter Zenzen, Barnesville, LB, Iowa State