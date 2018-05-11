An online story is falsely claiming Hillary Clinton is New York's new attorney general.

The site, Liberty Raise, contends New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed Clinton as the permanent replacement for Eric Schneiderman, who resigned as attorney general Monday following allegations of sexual misconduct. It also falsely claims that Cuomo rescinded the appointment of his first choice, Barbara Underwood, because of a gambling addiction that became public.

Senior Deputy Communications Director Rich Azzopardi called the story 100 percent "fake, fake, fake."

Azzopardi said Clinton was not named to the post, and Underwood, as the state's solicitor general — the number two position in the attorney general's office — automatically became acting attorney general.

The governor's office doesn't even play a part in permanently filling the vacancy. That role goes to a joint legislative session, according to Azzopardi, who said lawmakers have announced plans to begin interviewing potential candidates next week.

The AP tried to reach out to Liberty Raise to get comment, but no names or contact information was available.

___

