EARTH, WIND & FIRE

The "Shining Star" and "September" 1970s hitmakers will take on the grandstand with help from comedian Sinbad. Since the death of bandleader Maurice White in 2016, the Chicago-reared, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group has carried on under co-vocalist Phillip Bailey and Maurice's bassist brother Verdine White. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, grandstand, $39 & $49, etix.com).

Chris Riemenschneider