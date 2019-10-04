NEW YORK -- The Twins have posted their lineup for Game 1 of the American League Division Series (6:07 p.m., MLB Network ).

Luis Arraez, who made the team's 25-man playoff roster, is the surprise starter at 2B ... surprise in that we thought righthanded hitting Jonathan Schoop would be there against Yankees lefthanderJames Paxton.

Otherwise, a pretty typical order against lefties.

TWINS LINEUP

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Crux, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jose Berrios, P