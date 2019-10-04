NEW YORK -- The Twins have posted their lineup for Game 1 of the American League Division Series (6:07 p.m., MLB Network ).
Luis Arraez, who made the team's 25-man playoff roster, is the surprise starter at 2B ... surprise in that we thought righthanded hitting Jonathan Schoop would be there against Yankees lefthanderJames Paxton.
Otherwise, a pretty typical order against lefties.
TWINS LINEUP
Mitch Garver, C
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Crux, DH
Eddie Rosario, RF
Miguel Sano, 3B
Max Kepler, CF
Marwin Gonzalez, LF
C.J. Cron, 1B
Luis Arraez, 2B
Jose Berrios, P
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Arraez returns to starting lineup at second base; Kepler back, too
When Luis Arraez was carted off the field last weekend in Kansas City, few people thought he'd be back on the field for the Twins-Yankees series, which starts tonight at 6:07 p.m.
Twins
Arraez, Adrianza make Twins playoff roster; Astudillo, Perez left off
The Twins will have 12 pitchers and 13 position players on the 25-man roster when they face the Yankees in the American League Division Series.
Twins
Berrios to start Twins' Game 1 vs. Yankees; Arraez could be on roster
Manager Rocco Baldelli said infielder Luis Arraez's sprained ankle has improved to the point where he could be on the team's 25-man playoff roster that will be announced Friday morning.
Twins
Arraez hobbled, but sprain isn't severe; Twins go for win No. 102
The Twins have until Friday morning to decide whether rookie infielder is well enough to play in AL Division Series.
Twins
Cody Stashak starting today for Twins, who only kind of care who wins
Winning streak is at five, and team-record 102 wins are within reach, but Twins are mostly enjoying a "mental break" on final weekend.