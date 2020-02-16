Snow Sunday Night Into Monday

A system will swing through the upper Midwest as we head through Sunday Night into Presidents' Day Monday, bringing a period of light snow along with it. Here in the Twin Cities only about an inch to inch and a half of snow is expected, with heavier amounts expected across portions of northern Minnesota (2-3") as into Wisconsin.

_______________________________________________

Snow Season Update

As we take a look at the snow season in total so far, we're just a few inches above average here in the Twin Cities with 40.9" so far. However, that is still good enough for the 23rd snowiest start to the season on record. Both Brainerd and Duluth are running more than a foot above average.

_______________________________________________

Not Much To Complain About - Cooler Highs Sunday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

This has been a winter so far that we can’t complain about too much. Our recent cold snap quickly dropped the average February temperature from 4.5F degrees above average through the 11th to only 0.3F degrees above average as of Friday. However, above average temperatures during December and January have us sitting at the 23rd warmest meteorological winter to date (December 1st – February 14th) with an average temperature of 21.3F.

Meanwhile, we’ve had plenty of snow to get out and play in - even if the quality of the snowpack hasn’t always been the best. We’ve received 40.9” of snow so far this snow season, the 23rd snowiest to date on record and about 3” above average for mid-February.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the region today with below average highs. As a system swings through the region tonight into Monday some light snow is expected with about an inch possible in the metro. Cold high pressure drops in from Canada mid-week before temperatures quickly moderate back into the 30s by next weekend.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Cooler. Light snow tonight. Wake up 10. High 23. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind E 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Light snow continues. ~1" totals. Wake up 19. High 33. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind WNW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy. Morning clouds fade. Wake up 11. High 16. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly sunshine. Wake up -5. High 10. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warming trend begins with blue skies. Wake up -6. High 20. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Breezy winds. Wake up 14. High 37. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SSW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Quiet weather continues. Wake up 21. High 37. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind WSW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

February 16th

1981: A significant warmup occurs across Minnesota. Highs in the 50s and 60s are common. 5 daily high records are broken in a row in the Twin Cities, with many others also broken statewide.

1903: A temperature of -59 is recorded at Pokegama Dam, tying the state record low at that time. It would not be broken for another 93 years.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

February 16th

Average High: 29F (Record: 60F set in 1981)

Average Low: 13F (Record: -26F set in 1936)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.40" set in 1878)

Average Snowfall: 0.2" (Record: 3.2" set in 1938)

Record Snow Depth: 26" in 1967

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 16th

Sunrise: 7:12 AM

Sunset: 5:41 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 28 minutes and 57 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 56 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 10.5 Hours Of Daylight? February 17th (10 hours, 31 minutes, and 54 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7 AM: February 24th (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 6 PM: February 29th (6:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Most of Sunday will be dry across the state, although a few roaming snow showers can't be ruled out during the afternoon hours. A better chance at snow will come Sunday Night. Highs will range from the upper single digits in far northern Minnesota to the 20s in southern portions of the state.

These highs on Sunday will be below average across the state - up to 15F below the average in northern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for February 16th is 29F.

As stated above, we should see dry conditions in the Twin Cities throughout much of the day, with a better chance of snow not moving in until the overnight hours. Morning temperatures will start off around 10F (feeling like 0F) with highs in the low to mid-20s.

With light snow expected, highs on Monday will climb to around the freezing mark. However, cold Canadian high pressure will slide south behind that system bringing highs 10-20F degrees below average for the middle of the week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, an area of low pressure along the northern Gulf Coast will produce some showers and thunderstorms. Lighter showers are possible across other areas of the Southeast stretching into the Ohio River Valley. Rain and snow chances will exist from the Pacific Northwest to the upper Midwest and south into the Colorado Rockies.

Rainfall tallies of over an inch will be possible along the Pacific Northwest coast through Monday evening, with feet of snow possible at higher elevations in the western mountains.

_______________________________________________

