MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn't a rare snowfall by Minnesota standards, but it still set a record.
The National Weather Service says 6 inches of snow fell Saturday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which is the most ever recorded there for Feb. 24. The previous snowfall record for that date was 4.8 inches in 2007.
The western Twin Cities was hit the hardest by the storm. The Weather Service says Plymouth and Maple Plain recorded 6½ inches of snow. Maple Grove and Golden Valley came in at 6 inches.
The Saturday weather prompted St. Paul and Minneapolis to declare second snow emergencies, following their first such declarations Friday when the metro was blasted with an earlier round of snow.
