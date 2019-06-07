– For a while, it was exactly what the Norwood Young America faithful feared.

Their dream season looked in jeopardy. The senior-dominated Raiders had won 24 games behind a player, Sadie Erickson, who set a state record for home runs in a season with 20. It was their first state tournament appearance, yet they had been so impressive they received the No. 1 seed in Class 2A.

Thief River Falls had taken a three-run lead into the fifth inning of the semifinal game Friday. Tension rose in the crowd, even in the dugout.

But it turned to relief when the Raiders (25-2) scratched out a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, then unloaded for six in the sixth, turning a three-run deficit into a 9-5 victory.

Abby Mackenthun's two-run single to right field drove in the tying and winning runs.

"I just took a deep breath and swung," Mackenthun said. "It was a dream come true."

The Raiders will face No. 2 seed Rochester Lourdes in the final. Anna Taylor scattered four hits and struck out six for the No. 2-seeded Eagles in a 2-1 victory over No. 3 seed Pipestone.

JIM PAULSEN