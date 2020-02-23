Niklas Dyrhaug of Trondheim, Norway, and Jessica Yeaton of Albuquerque, N.M., a former Australian national team member, were the first elite skiers to cross the finish line on the snow-covered Main Street of Hayward, Wis., in the men's and women's skate/freestyle race on Saturday in the 46th American Birkebeiner ski marathon.

In the men's freestyle race, Dyrhaug raced to the finish in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 1.7 seconds, a mere 01.6 seconds before Ian Torchia of Rochester (1:59:03.3).

"I was together with a group on the lake, and I managed to take the sprint to the finish, and I'm really happy," Dyrhaug said. "The finish with so many spectators is a really special moment. It was a good day."

Yeaton finished in 2:13:20 in the 50K women's freestyle race. Riitta-Liisa Roponen of Haukipudas, Finland, was second (2:14:02).

U softball splits

Senior righthander Amber Fiser threw a three-hitter and struck out 11 as the No. 17 Gophers softball team beat Texas State 4-0 on the second day of the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas. Freshman catcher Sydney Strelow had a two-run single when Minnesota scored three runs in the fifth inning. Natalie DenHartog hit a solo homer, her third of the season, in the seventh.

In the Gophers' second game, they lost to host Baylor 2-1 in eight innings. Minnesota (7-6) scored in the first inning on Strelow's RBI single.

Loons lose on late goal

Minnesota United ended preseason play with a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in Portland on veteran forward Fredy Montero's volley goal in the 90th minute.

United led 1-0 on Ethan Finlay's goal in the eighth minute but didn't score again while Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller's work kept his team ahead or even until the end.

Loons coach Adrian Heath started an 11 that's likely the one he'll play back in Portland for the season opener next Sunday and played most of them into the 75th minute before subbing.

Jerry Zgoda

Whitecaps roll on ice

Meaghan Pezon scored two goals and Jonna Curtis had a goal and an assist to lead the Minnesota Whitecaps to a 6-1 victory over the host Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL.

The Whitecaps (14-5-2) led only 2-1 going into the third period, but then Curtis scored at 1:44 on a power play and Pezon at 3:06 to balloon the lead to 4-1.

Amanda Leveille had 21 saves for the Whitecaps in the first 50½ minutes; Allie Morse relieved her after that and stopped two shots. Tiffany Hsu made 44 saves for the Beauts (7-13-1).

Etc.

• The Gophers baseball team lost 12-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium in its first game in Minnesota this season. The Gophers (2-4) had only two hits and made three errors. Max Meyer started for the Gophers and pitched 5⅔ innings. He gave up four runs and four hits, struck out 10 and walked two.

• The Gophers women's gymnastics team finished second in the Big 5s meet in Toledo, Ohio, with a score of 196.650. Michigan took first (197.950). Minnesota's Lexy Ramler tied for first on balance beam (9.975) and tied for second in the all-around (39.525) and on uneven bars (9.925).

• Lindsey Kozelsky of the Gophers finished seventh in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:08.66) and Tevyn Waddell seventh in the 200 backstroke (1:54.62) at the Big Ten women's swimming and diving championships in Iowa City. The Gophers placed sixth with 617 points; Ohio State won the meet with 1,503.5.