COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has named three new government ministers.
Solberg says Kjell-Boerge Freiberg is the energy minister, Jon Georg Dale has the transport and communications portfolio and Baard Hoeksrud is in charge of agriculture.
They were chosen after Ketil Solvik-Olsen and Terje Soeviknes stepped down for personal reasons.
Norway, with its offshore oil installations, is one of the world's largest exporters of oil and gas.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Cleric: 'No going back' on Ukraine split from Russia Church
A senior official in the Orthodox Church says "there's no going backwards" in granting Ukrainian clerics full ecclesiastic independence from the Russian Orthodox Church to which they have been tied to for hundreds of years.
World
The Latest: UN warns against assault on Syria's Idlib
The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):
World
Uganda opposition pop star blocked from flying to US for aid
Protests erupted in Uganda's capital on Friday after police blocked a pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker from leaving for the United States for treatment after alleged torture while in detention, while the government accused hospital workers of refusing to help police take his statement.
World
Dutch police shoot suspect after stabbing at train station
Police in the Dutch capital shot and wounded a suspect Friday after he stabbed two people at Amsterdam's busy central railway station.
World
Germany, some EU partners oppose Serbia-Kosovo land swap
Germany and some of its European Union partners voiced fears Friday that a possible land-swap between Serbia and Kosovo could open up old wounds in the Balkans rather than resolve their long-standing differences.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.