LONDON — A Norwegian airlines jet sustained damage while pushing back for Flight DI7017 from London's Gatwick Airport to New York's JFK on Monday, prompting the aircraft to be taken out of service. No one was hurt.
Passengers left the plane without incident and boarded a replacement plane to continue their journey.
Norwegian said the 787 Dreamliner was pushed back into a safety fence, damaging the auxiliary power unit cone at the rear of the aircraft. The aircraft is now in maintenance.
The company said it would "like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Hong Kong airport to restart flights Tuesday
The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):
World
Norwegian plane damaged on pushback from London's Gatwick
A Norwegian airlines jet sustained damage while pushing back for Flight DI7017 from London's Gatwick Airport to New York's JFK on Monday, prompting the aircraft to be taken out of service. No one was hurt.
World
Suspect in Norway mosque shooting to stay silent
A suspected gunman accused of an attempted terrorist attack on an Oslo mosque and separately killing his teenage stepsister appeared in court Monday for a hearing, but his defense lawyer said he "will use his right not to explain himself for now."
World
Food delivery app Deliveroo to stop serving Germany
Online food delivery service Deliveroo says it's pulling out of Germany to concentrate on other markets, but is holding out the possibility of returning at a later date.
World
Plowed down by electric scooters: France plots crackdown
The French government is meeting with people who have been injured by electric scooters as it readies restrictions on the vehicles that are transforming the Paris cityscape.