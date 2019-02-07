COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Air says one of its planes bound for Nice, southern France was forced to return to Stockholm soon after taking off for security reasons after the airline received a bomb threat.
Swedish police said 169 passengers were evacuated. They said that no explosives were immediately found but officers would continue checking the plane.
Daniel Lindblad of the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, says the plane landed safely at 11.14 a.m. Thursday at the Stockholm airport. He says the threat came in at 10.30 a.m. but could not give further information.
