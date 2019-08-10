MOSCOW — Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital, Oslo.
The Oslo Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting took place Saturday afternoon in Baerum. It said a suspect was in custody and no one else is thought to have been involved.
Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the shooter wore a helmet and a uniform.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Norway: Police report 1 shot, injured at mosque outside Olso
Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital, Oslo.
World
Moscow election protest attracts huge crowd, spurs spinoffs
Tens of thousands of people rallied Saturday in one of Moscow's biggest political protests in recent years, denouncing the exclusion of opposition and independent candidates from the Russian capital's city council ballot.
World
Hong Kong residents demand release of arrested woman
After the protesters evacuated, the residents took their place.
World
India to bring supplies to Kashmir; Pakistan to go to UN
Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir will bring in trucks of essential supplies for an Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remained in a lockdown Saturday following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy.
World
Officials: Car bomb kills 2 UN staff outside mall in Libya
A bomb-laden vehicle exploded Saturday outside a shopping mall in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi, killing at least two U.N. security staff, health officials said. The attack came even as the country's warring sides said they accepted a cease-fire proposed by the U.N. aimed at halting combat in the capital Tripoli during an upcoming Muslim holiday.