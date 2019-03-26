COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police say an avalanche in northern Norway has killed two people.
Bent-Are Eilertsen, police spokesman for Norway's northern Nordland district, said the 200-meter-wide (660-foot) avalanche happened Tuesday on the southern tip of the Lofoten archipelago.
Eilertsen said the two people who died were sitting in construction equipment on a road at the foot of Durmaalstind mountain at the time.
He didn't identify the victims.
Four skiers — a woman from Sweden and three men from Finland — were killed by a 300-meter-wide (990-foot) avalanche in northern Norway, near Tromsoe, in January.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ukraine's integration into West dashed by war and corruption
Five years into Ukraine's conflict with Russia, Moscow seems to have Ukraine pinned against the ropes. Ukraine's ambition of joining the EU and NATO is indefinitely stalled. It has no realistic way to reclaim control of Russian-annexed Crimea, or to end the war with Russia-backed separatists in the east.
World
IS attack on US-backed fighters kills 7 in northern Syria
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack on a checkpoint of U.S.-backed forces in the northern Syrian town on Manbij that killed seven fighters on Tuesday.
World
The Latest: Mozambique cyclone death toll rises to 468
The Latest on the efforts to recover from Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi (all times local):
World
Norway avalanche kills 2 people in construction machines
Norwegian police say an avalanche in northern Norway has killed two people.
World
Kosovo resumes bid to clear country of land mines
Kosovo's Defense Ministry says military personnel have resumed the annual process of clearing the country of land mines.