SHELL LAKE, Wis. — Northwestern Wisconsin is again pounded by severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts, even as crews continue cleanup efforts from last week's tornadoes and straight line winds.
Thunderstorms moved through eastern Washburn and western Sawyer counties Sunday night. Some Wisconsin Public Service customers are still without power from last week's storms. Wisconsin Emergency Management says repair crews continued working around the clock to restore power.
Emergency operation centers remain open in Barron, Langlade and Polk counties.
