EVANSTON, Ill. -- When the gales of November come calling, a football team's best friend is a strong running game.

That was on display Saturday at Ryan Field, as Northwestern rushed for 271 yards and managed a gusty wind on its way to a 39-0 victory over the Gophers with rain then snow falling. The Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) scored 25 second-quarter points -- with winds of 20-25 mph and gusts to 40 at their backs.

Meanwhile, the Gophers (5-6, 2-6) couldn't take advantage when they had the elements in their favor. Twice they had the ball in Northwestern territory in the first quarter with the wind at their backs but came away with no points. And when their offense went into the wind in the second quarter, they produced only 30 yards and no first downs, going three-and-out two times and turning the ball over twice. They finished with five turnovers.

The loss left the Gophers still needing one more victory to reach bowl eligibility, and they'll have to accomplish that against No. 5 Wisconsin in the finale next Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Northwestern got its running game going, with senior Justin Jackson rushing 31 times for for 166 yards, including 24 for 136 in the first half. Jackson became the second player in Big Ten history to rush for 1,000 yards for four consecutive years, joining Wisconsin's Ron Dayne.

Jeremy Larkin, Jelani Roberts and Corey Acker added TD runs for Northwestern, and quarterback Clayton Thorson went 9-for-13 for 86 yards and three TDs.

The Gophers and quarterback Demry Croft clearly missed leading wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who suffered a broken left wrist last week against Nebraska. Croft went 2-for-11 for 43 yards with three interceptions, and his receivers had trouble catching the ball.

The game started well for the Gophers, with Coughlin sacking Clayton Thorson for an 8-yard loss on third down. Minnesota got a big play on its first offensive play, with Croft hitting Rashad Still for a 36-yard gain to the Northwestern 35.

Minnesota made it to the 28, but Croft was sacked by Nate Hall for a 7-yard loss on third down.

Ryan Santoso’s punt pinned the Wildcats at their 2. Three runs by Jackson moved Northwestern to the 14, and he followed that up with a 41-yard burst up the middle to the Minnesota 45. On third-and-11 from the 46, Thorson was flushed from the pocket but scrambled for a 15-yard gain to the 31. Two tackles for losses by Andrew Stelter and Blake Cashman left Northwestern facing fourth-and-9 from the 30. Thorson’s pass to Jackson gained only 5 yards, and the Gophers took over on downs at their 25.

Gains by Rodney Smith of 6 and 22 yards brought the Gophers to the Northwestern 47, but the drive stalled when Still dropped a first-down pass and Croft was sacked on third down.

Northwestern started moving the ball into the wind, getting a 14-yard hookup from Thorson to Flynn Nagel, a 15-yard run by Jeremy Larkin and a 10-yard Thorson-to-Larkin connection to move to the Minnesota 43. Jackson’s 14-yard run brought it to the 23. On the third play of the second quarter, he gained 3 yards on fourth-and-1 from the 14. Larkin punched it in from the 5 for a 7-0 Wildcats lead.

Now going into the wind in the second quarter, the Gophers promptly gave the ball back when Kobe McCrary fumbled when hit by defensive tackle Ben Oxley. Cornerback Montre Hartage recovered at Minnesota’s 36, and the Wildcats cashed that in with an 8-yard TD pass from Thorson to Garrett Dickerson. Andrew Stelter blocked the extra-point attempt, and Northwestern led 13-0 with 8:34 left in the half.

The Gophers went three-and-out on their next possession, and Santoso’s punt into the wind spun back, ending up going 19 yards to the Minnesota 49. The Gophers held on defense, though, with linebacker Kamal Martin sacking Thorson on third down. Hunter Niswander’s punt rolled dead at the Minnesota 4. On third down, Croft’s pass was intercepted at the 15 by Hartage. Two plays later, Roberts ran 12 yards on a reverse for a TD. Thorson’s two-point conversion pass was incomplete, and Northwestern led 19-0 with 3:09 left in the half.

The Wildcats forced another three-and-out, and took over at their 49 with 2:34 left in the half. Six plays later, Thorson hit Dickerson for an 18-yard TD connection and a 25-0 lead with 26 seconds left.

With the wind at their backs to start the third quarter, the Gophers went nowhere, with receiver Mark Williams losing 9 yards on a sweep and Croft being sacked for a 6-yard loss on third down.

On their second possession of the third quarter, the Gophers moved the Northwestern 42 and had first-and-5 after an offsides penalty. But Alex Miller sacked Croft for a 10-yard loss, and the drive stalled.

Later in the quarter, Croft threw a ball up for grabs, and Kyle Quiero intercepted it and returned it 36 yards to the Minnesota 27. Thorson’s 13-yard TD pass to tight end Bennett Skowronek made it 32-0 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

The Gophers drove to the Wildcats 11 before Phillip Howard couldn’t handle Croft’s pinpoint pass on a would-be TD throw. Howard bobbled the ball, and Hall intercepted the carom, ending Minnesota’s threat. Northwestern added a 24-yard TD run after a Smith fumble for a 39-0 lead.