It’s certainly not a cabin with all the ambience needed to host a holiday family supper, nor does it have the inside space to host a collection of friends at any one time. It only measures 12-by-16 — big enough for two sets of bunks, a table and chairs, and drying space for wet hunting gear. There is no water, septic or electric service. The only modern convenience is a wood-burning stove that produces an inside temperature of 70 degrees during the coldest stretch of weather that can show up during an unpredictable Minnesota deer hunting season.

Pretty primitive, yes, but in the fall there is simply no better place to be. Trophy bucks roam the surrounding woods. I have learned the hard way that any trip to the outhouse should include carting along your deer rifle. If you leave it behind, you may live to regret your poor decision. My wife refuses to join me in the little cabin in the big woods, preferring instead to hang out with civilized society and stay in places with running water, lights and an internet connection. Too bad, because clear nighttime skies are spectacular for watching the northern lights dance, or immersing yourself in the vision of an infinite number of stars shimmering like jewels against a blackboard. The cabin was built in 1982 on 30 acres in northwestern Minnesota from aspen logs cut on site. The logs have been kept dry over the years so there is little deterioration in the wood structure. The fall hunting experiences have all been second to none! Simply put — no better place on earth. (Best not to ask my wife if she agrees.)

Dan Millenacker, Bloomington