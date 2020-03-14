One of Minnesota’s largest and oldest hunting and fishing shows was canceled Friday after Gov. Tim Walz announced new health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Minneapolis Convention Center was to host the 88th running of the Northwest Sportshow on April 2-5. Organizers abruptly shut down those plans after Walz called on Minnesotans not to hold public events with more than 250 people.

The four-day Sportshow, stacked with 500 exhibitors, was expecting to draw about 35,000 people.

“While we remained hopeful that the show would proceed, we agree with Governor Walz’s decision and believe this is the most prudent course of action to help protect our staff, members, exhibitors and attendees,” said the Sportshow’s Jennifer Thompson.

In other developments affected by the coronavirus around the world:

Wrestling: The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State were postponed indefinitely.

USA Wrestling announced organizers are working with officials and medical experts to determine when, and if, the event can be rescheduled at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Horse racing: A major prep race for the Kentucky Derby will be run as scheduled next week, without spectators.

Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans is joining other tracks in banning fans through the remainder of its racing meet that ends March 29.

The $1 million Louisiana Derby will run as scheduled March 21. The race offers the winner 100 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby on May 2.

Bobsled, skeleton: USA Bobsled and Skeleton said it is canceling its national championships, which were to take place later this month in Lake Placid, N.Y.

USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Aron McGuire says “we must exercise caution when it comes to the safety of the athletes” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis: A spokeswoman for the women’s professional tennis tour says the WTA is going to wait “a bit more time” to make decisions on whether any additional scheduling changes might be needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the men’s tennis tour suspended all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour tournaments for six weeks, through April 26.

Women’s events have been called off one by one through April 12.

The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to begin May 24 in Paris.

Also Friday, the U.S. Tennis Association said it is suspending all of its sanctioned events through April 20.

Figure skating: The World Synchronized Skating Championships were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Figure Skating and the International Skating Union made the announcement Friday, citing concerns over the spread of the virus and the United States’ ban on travel from Europe.

The event had been scheduled for April 3-4 at Lake Placid, N.Y.

MMA: The UFC is determined to fight on amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC proceeded with its plans to hold a fan-free event Saturday night in Brasilia, Brazil. Next weekend, the promotion still plans to stage a full fight card with fans inside London’s O2 Arena.

The UFC hasn’t canceled any competitions, even those previously scheduled for areas where large gatherings are now banned.