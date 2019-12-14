A teenage pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a train in Coon Rapids.

Map: Teen hit by train, killed Map: Teen hit by train, killed

The crash happened near the intersection of NW. Northdale Boulevard and 119th Avenue around 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

The Metro Transit Northstar commuter train carrying about 50 passengers was northbound when it struck the pedestrian. No passengers were injured.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Coon Rapids police and Metro Transit police are investigating.