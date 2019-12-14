A teenage pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a train in Coon Rapids.
The crash happened near the intersection of NW. Northdale Boulevard and 119th Avenue around 6:45 p.m., authorities said.
The Metro Transit Northstar commuter train carrying about 50 passengers was northbound when it struck the pedestrian. No passengers were injured.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Coon Rapids police and Metro Transit police are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Constellation Fund gives out new grants to Twin Cities nonprofits to 'disrupt philanthropy'
The foundation, started last year by Andrew Dayton, taps the expertise of an economist and researchers.
Local
New network aims to link interfaith efforts in Minnesota
The Minnesota Multifaith Network kickoff is Dec. 16.
West Metro
St. Louis Park man did time in the workhouse for a messy yard
Phillip Murphy said there were many reasons why he hasn't been able to clean up his yard — including the five days he spent in the workhouse.
Minneapolis
Indian activists plan protest at site of former Minneapolis homeless camp
More must be done to help the homeless, leaders say.
Local
Affordable housing project at Fort Snelling stalls
Developer cites rising costs and increased complications.