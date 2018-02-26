A Northstar train struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking on the tracks Sunday night in Elk River, according to Metro Transit officials.

Two people were heading west on foot just before 6 p.m. Sunday. One of them realized a train was coming and moved off the tracks, but the other — a teenaged male — was hit, according to Howie Padilla, Metro Transit spokesman.

The young man died at the scene, near Ogden Street SW. and 192nd Avenue NW. The collision was not near an intersection.

“We’re asking the question everyone wants to know, which is, ‘Why were these individuals on the tracks?’ ” Padilla said.

Metro Transit is investigating, along with Elk River Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.