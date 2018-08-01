1st-$12,600, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

2nd-$16,100, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs

3rd-$7,200, Claiming $3,000-$3,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

4th-$9,800, Claiming $7,000-$4,750, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

5th-$8,600, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

6th-$8,600, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

7th-$60,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth

Sonoma Handicap

8th-$8,600, Maiden Claiming $7,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.