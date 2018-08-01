1st-$9,200, Claiming $7,000-$4,750, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

2nd-$16,100, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

3rd-$8,900, Maiden Claiming $7,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

4th-$16,100, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

5th-$9,500, Claiming $7,000-$4,750, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

6th-$11,500, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

7th-$9,000, Claiming $7,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

