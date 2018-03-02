NorthGate Brewing, among the Twin Cities’ first wave of new breweries following the Surly Bill, has abruptly shuttered.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances NorthGate Brewing is closed, effective immediately,” a message on the brewery’s Facebook page reads in part, followed by more than 90 comments. “We want to thank all of our supporters, customers, partners, family and friends for the last five years.”

NorthGate, at 783 Harding St. N.E. in Minneapolis, had just celebrated its six-year anniversary.

The goodbye note was posted on Thursday. NorthGate’s phone line has since been disconnected.

The brewery, a product of former home brewers, debuted in February 2012, nine months after governor Mark Dayton signed the so-called Surly Bill – giving breweries the ability to open taprooms to serve their beer – into law.

NorthGate specialized in ales and deep, dark beers, including a nitro milk stout, the first nitro beer canned in Minnesota.