CIRCLE PINES, Minn. _ Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.
The Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share.
The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $6.7 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.4 million.
Northern Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $60 million to $61.5 million.
Northern Technologies shares have risen 29 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 92 percent in the last 12 months.
