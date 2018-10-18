ABERDEEN, S.D. — Authorities say a college freshman from Minnesota has been found dead in his dorm room at Northern State University in South Dakota.

Police in Aberdeen say the death of Curtis LeMair remains under investigation, but that they do not suspect foul play. LeMair was found dead early Wednesday.

He graduated from Prior Lake High School earlier this year and was a three-time Minnesota state medalist in wrestling and a two-time Fargo All-American.

In a Facebook post his mother, Mona LeMair, says her son's roommate tried to wake him up for wrestling practice, but he had passed away in his sleep.