MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $19 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $102.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.97. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.

