MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $96.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $96.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.2 million.
The company's shares closed at $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at $1.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOG
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.