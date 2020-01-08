CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Austin Phyfe tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 68-60 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night for the Panthers' ninth consecutive home victory.
Trae Berhow had 16 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (13-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). AJ Green added 15 points.
Indiana State totaled 24 points in the first half, a season.
Tyreke Key had 14 points for the Sycamores (8-6, 1-2). Jake LaRavia added 12 points. Christian Williams had 10 points.
Northern Iowa plays Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gillespie scores 24, leads No. 16 'Nova past Creighton 64-59
What Jay Wright called Villanova's best defensive performance of the season masked another poor offensive night for the 16th-ranked Wildcats.
Gophers
Nebo, Texas A&M rally after halftime, top Ole Miss 57-47
Josh Nebo scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and collected four blocks as Texas A&M wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Mississippi 57-47 on Tuesday night.
Wild
Hurricanes beat Flyers in OT, bring back Justin Williams
After beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes announced a big addition to their roster.
Wolves
Brooks, Morant lead late surge as Grizzlies beat T'wolves
The Memphis Grizzlies youth movement was supposed to mean a rebuilding year. But, right now, they are sitting on the edge of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Gophers
Back from suspension, U superstar Steveson says he's tougher than ever
Gophers heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson, reinstated after suspicion of sexual assault results in no charge, brings narrowed focus.