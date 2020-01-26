MOSCOW, Idaho — Jonah Radebaugh recorded 12 points and 13 assists to carry Northern Colorado to a 74-53 win over Idaho on Saturday.
Trent Harris had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Colorado (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 11 points. Matt Johnson had 10 points.
Idaho totaled just 22 first-half points, a season low.
Trevon Allen had 23 points for the Vandals (5-13, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Damen Thacker added 12 points. Keyshaad Dixon had seven rebounds.
Northern Colorado faces Eastern Washington on the road on Monday. Idaho matches up against Southern Utah at home on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Bryant, daughter among those killed in chopper crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and at least three others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief.
Wolves
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Gophers
Goodwin's double-double lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 55-39
Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 55-39 win over Fordham on Sunday.
Loons
Nantes fans remember Sala; Neymar pays tribute to Bryant
Nantes fans paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before Sunday's home game against Bordeaux, a year after the Argentine striker's death in a plane crash shook the soccer world. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid a tribute of his own to NBA great Kobe Bryant after scoring against Lille.
Wolves
The Latest: 9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Bryant
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):