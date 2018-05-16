ST. CLOUD, Minn. — An administrator at the University of Northern Colorado is the new president of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State board of trustees selected Robbyn Wacker from among four finalists on Wednesday.

Wacker has been at Northern Colorado since 1990. She served as provost and senior vice president from 2011 to 2017. Recently she has been in a fundraising position.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports Wacker will start at St. Cloud State on July 1.

The school has been without a permanent leader since the death of university President Earl Potter III, who was killed in a car crash in June 2016.

Ashish Vaidya has been serving as interim president since Potter's death. He is leaving this summer to become president of Northern Kentucky University.