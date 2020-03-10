WASHINGTON — Jordan Roland hit 5 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Northeastern led wire-to-wire to beat No. 7 Elon 68-60 in Monday night's Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal.

The Huskies (17-15) face top-seeded Hofstra in Tuesday's championship game for the second straight year.

Northeastern is just the third No. 6 seed to reach the CAA championship and the first since George Mason did it in 2007.

Bolden Brace hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for Northeastern, which shot 13 of 25 from long distance (46%) and led by as many as 20 points. Tyson Walker added 10 points and Maxime Boursiquot had eight with seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh and Marcus Sheffield II scored 20 points apiece for the Phoenix (13-21), which trailed 37-21 at halftime. Federico Poser added 10 points.