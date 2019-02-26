MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — Meteorologists say a wind gust atop the Northeast's highest mountain hit 171 mph, setting a record for the month on a peak known for its extreme weather.
Monday's gust on New Hampshire's Mount Washington beat the previous February wind record of 166 mph set in 1972. It was also the strongest wind recorded there in any month since 1985.
Staff at the Mount Washington Observatory say the building rumbled and windows flexed from pressure changes as they gathered around equipment charting the gusts.
A 231-mph (371-kph) wind gust on the 6,288-foot (1,916-meter) mountain in 1934 remains the highest wind speed ever observed by man.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
NY prosecutor's colleagues say he's no Trump puppet
When Geoffrey S. Berman became the top federal prosecutor in New York, some skeptics worried he would be President Donald Trump's puppet. A year later, the Trump camp is suggesting he is part of the crowd that is out to "get" the president.
National
GOP candidate in disputed US House race not running again
The Republican candidate whose narrow lead in a North Carolina congressional race was thrown out because of suspicions of ballot fraud announced Tuesday he will not run in the newly ordered do-over election, saying he needs surgery late next month.
TV & Media
'Chicago' dramas do big business for NBC
Producer Dick Wolf's factory of "Chicago" dramas is becoming increasingly important for NBC.
Business
Passengers band together on train stuck in Oregon mountains
An Amtrak train with almost 200 people aboard hit downed trees during a blizzard and got stranded in the Oregon mountains for a day and a half, but passengers and crew banded together during the ordeal that ended Tuesday.
National
Court hears ex-policeman's appeal in black teen's shooting
Attorneys for a former police officer who served prison time for killing a black teenager have argued his appeal before the Supreme Court of Virginia.