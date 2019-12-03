Northeast Minneapolis is losing a longtime coffee shop and breakfast spot — church pews, funky lamps and all. In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Mary Cassidy, the owner of Maeve’s Cafe, announced that the eatery will close on Dec. 22 (300 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-379-1033, maevescafe.com).

“After 25 years of enjoying your smiling faces, of watching you and your children and their children grow, it is time to say goodbye,” Cassidy wrote. “My heart says do this forever, unfortunately, my body cannot. It is tired and needs some minor repairs.”

Cassidy has run businesses in northeast Minneapolis for a quarter-century; Maeve’s Cafe opened in 2011.

Cassidy was not immediately available to comment.

“There aren’t enough words to convey just how much we, I, will miss you all,” she wrote in the post. “It is almost beyond belief that this chapter is coming to an end. The reality of not seeing your kind faces every day fills me with deep sadness.”

Cassidy hinted that another small business will replace Maeve’s. “That announcement will be coming soon,” she said.