STOWE, Vt. — Governors from the U.S. northeast and premiers from eastern Canada will be meeting in Vermont, where they are expected to discuss a variety of issues amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.
The meeting takes place Monday in Stowe.
Energy, trade and the environment are among the topics likely to be raised at the 42nd Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers.
The meeting comes as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Security experts, Trump allies alarmed by Omarosa recordings
Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman is drawing fire from President Donald Trump's allies and national security experts for secret recordings she made at the White House, including her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.
National
Northeast governors, eastern Canada premiers meet in Vermont
Governors from the U.S. northeast and premiers from eastern Canada will be meeting in Vermont, where they are expected to discuss a variety of issues amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.
National
Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests
Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism isn't welcome in the United States gathered in a park outside the White House to protest a white nationalist rally on the anniversary of the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
State + Local
U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison denies allegations of domestic violence
The alleged incident between Keith Ellison and Karen Monahan came to light Saturday night after her son posted about it on Facebook. She then confirmed it on Twitter. Ellison responded Sunday in a statement.
Politics
House primary elections 'critical' for DFLers, GOP
For both parties, having strong candidates advance to the November general election is important. Republicans have the majority in both the state House and Senate and are determined to retain control of the Legislature — particularly with an unpredictable governor's race. DFLers, however, say they see a path to flip 11 seats and take over the House.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.