NEW YORK — Businesses and homeowners across the northeastern U.S. are digging out after an overnight snowstorm that closed schools and slowed the morning commute.

The storm was expected to drop about 5 to 8 inches on much of the region, with northern New England expecting up to 10 inches.

Pennsylvania's department of transportation issued speed and commercial vehicle restrictions Sunday into early Monday morning. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that schools would be closed Monday and alternate-side street parking rules would be suspended.

The storm may have contributed to the death of two teens in a single-car accident about 30 miles north of Philadelphia Sunday evening. The driver, a 17-year-old, was hospitalized.