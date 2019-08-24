Northbound Snelling Avenue has been temporarily shut down by a small group of protesters headed toward the Minnesota State Fair, St. Paul police said Saturday evening.

Snelling is closed from Thomas Avenue northward to the fairgrounds, police said in a tweet. They advised motorists headed to the fair to take Lexington Avenue instead.

Metro Transit also tweeted that buses are being delayed in the area because of the protest.

A couple of dozen people joined the march, which featured signs and chants protesting police killings of black men.

Similar marches have taken place during the past two years' fairs. In those cases, the protests dispersed once the marchers reached the fair entrance.

STAFF REPORT