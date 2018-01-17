Even outside traditional road construction season drivers can run into detours, and that will be the case Wednesday night and most of the day Thursday for motorists who access downtown Minneapolis from northbound I-35W.

MnDOT will close the segment of freeway that leads to 5th Avenue S., Grant Street and the ramp from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and again from 9 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m.

Crews will be restriping lanes and reopening the MnPASS lane from 26th Street into downtown. The carpool lane has been closed since September due to construction of the Franklin Avenue bridge.

The work will be done to provide an additional travel lane into downtown Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, said MnDOT spokesman David Aeikens.