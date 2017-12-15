Metro Transit says northbound Blue Line trains are back on schedule after a train and a car collided Friday morning and created delays.

At 8 a.m, service back to normal.

A southbound train made contact with a vehicle around 6:30 a.m at Hiawatha Avenue and 30th Avenue, said spokesman Drew Kerr.

One person in the vehicle was hurt and taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Train service continued with both northbound and southbound trains sharing a track, which led to delays.

At 7:20 a.m., the scene was being cleared and service should get back to normal, Kerr said.