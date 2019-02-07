RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has disappeared after saying he wanted to start an honest conversation about race.
Northam defied calls last Saturday for his resignation after a racist yearbook picture surfaced.
He has since hired a crisis communications firm, used underground tunnels at the Capitol to stay out of view and unveiled no strategy for how he is going to govern effectively over the next three years.
His best hope of survival in the short term might be the eruption of two other controversies that have since hit the two men next in line to succeed him.
But Northam's long-term plans are a mystery.
