The latest in a string of classic Minnesota resorts to come up for sale, Lutsen Resort on the North Shore is on the market for $9.95 million.

The listing includes 50 acres, some Lake Superior shoreline, a ballroom, restaurant and enough beds for 700 guests. The ski hill of the same name operates under a different company and is not part of the sale.

The resort, which claims to be the state’s oldest, was founded by Swedish immigrant Charles Axel Nelson in 1885. He bought 160 acres of land at the mouth of the Poplar River for $12, according to company lore. The area was his preferred spot for commercial fishing. His first guests stayed a year later.

Current owners Nancy Burns and Scott Harrison purchased the resort in 1988.

The sale includes 43,000 square feet of finished space with the main lodge, the Cliff House Townhomes, Log Homes and Poplar River condominiums and the Sea Villa Townhomes, according to a sales brochure.

The resort is located 90 minutes northeast of Duluth, and about four hours north of the Twin Cities.

The sale is being handled by Frank Jermusek and Cameron Peterson of SVN Northco Real Estate Services.

At its current listing price, Lutsen Resort would be the most expensive transaction so far in a number of recent Minnesota resort sales.

The Gunflint Lodge sold for just more than $6 million last year to new owners Mindy and John Fredrikson. The Cascade Lodge in Lutsen was sold earlier this month to Thom and Jelena McAleer, according to the resort’s website. Bearskin Lodge is in the midst of a family transition as owners Bob and Sue McCloughan turn things over to their son Quinn and his wife, Kate.

The Naniboujou Lodge and Restaurant was on the market last year for $3.295 million but owners Nancy and Tim Ramey reconsidered and for now have taken it off the market.