SKOPJE, North Macedonia — A lawmaker in North Macedonia is resigning after an illegally taped phone conversation in which he appeared to be ordering cannabis oil from a private dealer was posted on social media.
Pavle Bogoevski, 33, a lawmaker from the leftist ruling party, said Thursday he was resigning as a member of parliament to "set an example" for those fighting for justice and equality.
Cannabis oil can be legally bought in pharmacies at certain dosages but not from private dealers.
Bogoevski has said he was buying the oil for his sister, who had suffered serious injuries in a car crash.
He has filed a criminal complaint against the taxi driver who allegedly illegally taped his conversation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Britain's losing Eurovision song now lower-scoring than ever
Britain's Eurovision song "Bigger Than Us" is an even bigger flop than previously thought after its last-place entry was stripped of five points to correct a math error.
World
Northwest Syria fighting damages schools, health facilities
Bombings by Syrian government forces damaged two schools and a health facility in the rebels' last stronghold in the northwest, activists said Thursday, after insurgents successfully hit a power station in a government-held town.
World
Malawi's president in the lead for re-election
Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has taken a lead in the election with more than 75 percent of votes counted from the Tuesday poll.
World
The Latest: Ag Secretary doesn't expect deal by late summer
The Latest on trade tensions between the United States and China (all times local):
World
North Macedonia lawmaker resigns over taped conversation
A lawmaker in North Macedonia is resigning after an illegally taped phone conversation in which he appeared to be ordering cannabis oil from a private dealer was posted on social media.