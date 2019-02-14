SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has declared two days of national mourning following a bus crash that killed 14 people and left 30 others injured.
The bus carrying workers from the capital Skopje back to the central town of Gostivar plunged into a ravine late Wednesday. Health Minister Venko Filipchev, who visited a hospital Thursday where most of the injured passengers were taken, said seven of them were in critical condition.
Declaring the two days of mourning, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said: "I have no words that could be sufficient to comfort the families of our fellow citizens who have tragically lost their lives tonight in a severe road accident. We are filled with immense pain and sorrow."
