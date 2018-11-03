– North Korea has threatened to restart the development of its nuclear weapons program unless the United States lifts sanctions, underscoring one of the major potential stumbling blocks in Washington's diplomatic outreach with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Trump administration has insisted that sanctions and other pressures remain on North Korea until it dismantles its nuclear program. Kim's regime, however, has always demanded a step-by-step process of denuclearization to include lifting U.S. sanctions along the way.

In the past month, Pyongyang has stepped up its calls for sanctions relief. The statement released late Friday by North Korea's Foreign Ministry is the latest indication that negotiations over its nuclear program have hit an impasse.

The issue of sanctions has also created a rift between Seoul and Washington.

South Korea has backed the North's call for sanctions relief and is keen to get moving on an ambitious program of economic development and cooperation, including building road and rail links across the heavily militarized frontier.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry warned that unless sanctions were lifted and Washington stopped behaving "arrogantly," North Korea could reinstate "pyongjin" — its policy of simultaneously developing its nuclear weapons program alongside seeking economic development.

In April, Kim declared that the country's nuclear weapons program was sufficiently advanced,and that the policy of pyongjin would be replaced by a single focus on improving the economy. Backtracking could reignite tensions with the United States.

Still, neither side has turned its back on negotiations.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he'll meet his North Korean counterpart for further talks this week, although he did not specify when and where.

Pompeo, who met Kim in Pyongyang last month, says he secured a promise to allow U.S. inspectors into two nuclear and missile testing sites to check on their dismantlement.

Speaking on "The Laura Ingraham Show" recently, Pompeo said a summit between Kim and President Donald Trump could happen early next year and enable "a substantial breakthrough in taking down the nuclear threat from North Korea."

"We're still happy that they haven't conducted a nuclear test in an awfully long time and they haven't launched a missile in an awfully long time," Pompeo said, adding that Kim had made clear to him he intends to denuclearize but that much more work needed to be done.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Friday, Pompeo reiterated that "a lot of work" remains, but added: "I'm confident that we will keep the economic pressure in place until such time as Chairman Kim fulfills the commitment he made to President Trump back in June in Singapore."

That oft-repeated refrain about pressure is the problem, in Pyongyang's view. North Korea argues that Trump promised Kim in June that a new era in relations was ­beginning. "The improvement of relations and sanctions are incompatible," the Foreign Ministry commentary said. " 'Friendship' is incompatible with 'pressure.' "

The Foreign Ministry asked Washington to abandon its "foolish daydream" that sanctions and pressure will lead to denuclearization. "We cannot help laughing at such a foolish idea," it said.