SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un attended a flight demonstration of military aircraft at an airfield on the country's eastern coast where he instructed combat pilots to acquire "great idea and tactics" against enemies "armed to the teeth."

The report from Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday followed a slew of statements expressing anger at planned U.S.-South Korea military drills that the North says could derail its nuclear negotiations with Washington.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the allies could possibly modify the joint aerial exercises to create space for diplomacy.

KCNA says Kim expressed satisfaction over the performance of his combat pilots who displayed the "invincible might" of his flying corps.

The agency didn't mention any direct comments by Kim toward Washington or Seoul.