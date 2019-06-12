SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it's actively fighting the spread of highly contagious African swine fever weeks after it reported an outbreak near its border with China.
The North's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Wednesday said workers nationwide were proceeding with "airtight" quarantine efforts to ensure safety in livestock production.
African swine fever has decimated pig herds in China and other Asian countries. It's harmless to people but is fatal to pigs and has no known cure or vaccine.
There's concern in South Korea that the outbreak in the North would spread across the border. South Korea says the North has yet to respond to calls for joint quarantine efforts.
