– North Korea called President Donald Trump a "heedless and erratic old man" on Monday, after the U.S. leader warned that the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, could lose "everything" if he resumed military provocations like nuclear or long-range missile tests before next year's U.S. elections.

Kim Yong Chol, a hard-liner who speaks for the North Korean military, issued a statement criticizing Trump hours after the president warned on Twitter on Sunday that Kim Jong Un had "far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way."

Trump also warned that Kim should not "void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November" by resuming hostile acts.

His tweets came after North Korea announced it had carried out a "very important test" at its missile-engine test site.

Analysts said the test probably involved a new type of booster engine that could be used to propel a satellite-delivery rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim Yong Chol said Trump's latest tweets showed that the president was "an old man bereft of patience." He accused Trump of trying to buy time before the Dec. 31 deadline set by Kim Jong Un for Washington to return to the negotiating table with concessions including the lifting of U.N. sanctions.

"As he is such a heedless and erratic old man, the time when we cannot but call him a 'dotard' again may come," Kim Yong Chol said, referring to personal insults and threats that Kim Jong Un and Trump exchanged two years ago.

Kim Jong Un has not revived his personal insults against Trump. But that could change if Trump reiterated his threatening remarks, North Korea said Monday.

North Korean officials warned that their government might end its self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear tests if the Dec. 31 deadline is not met.

On Monday, Kim Yong Chol warned that the United States should be ready to be "surprised."