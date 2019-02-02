Pound for pound, the deadliest arms of all time are not nuclear but biological. A single gallon of anthrax, if suitably distributed, could end human life on Earth.

Even so, the Trump administration has given scant attention to North Korea's pursuit of living weapons — a threat that analysts describe as more immediate than its nuclear arms.

"North Korea is far more likely to use biological weapons than nuclear ones," said Andrew C. Weber, a Pentagon official in charge of nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs under President Barack Obama. "The program is advanced, underestimated and highly lethal."

According to an analysis issued by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, North Korea is collaborating with foreign researchers to learn biotechnology skills and build machinery. As a result, the country's capabilities are increasing rapidly. The North may want to threaten a germ counterattack as a way of warding off aggressors. If so, its bioweapons would act as a potent deterrent.

Experts also worry about offensive strikes and agents of unusual lethality, especially the smallpox virus, which claimed up to a half-billion lives before it was declared eradicated in 1980. Today, few populations are vaccinated against it.

Experts have long suspected that the North harbors the germ. And, analysts say, satellite images and internet scrutiny suggest that Pyongyang is newly interested in biotechnology and germ advances.

Compared to traditional weapons, biological threats have unsettling distinctions: Germ production is small scale and less expensive than creating nuclear arms. Deadly microbes can look like harmless components of vaccine and agricultural work. Living weapons are hard to detect, trace and contain.

The North's great secrecy makes it hard to assess its degree of sophistication. The North might well have no bioweapons at all — just research, prototypes, human testing, and the ability to rush into industrial production.

Still, Anthony H. Cordesman, a former Pentagon intelligence official, said the North "has made major strides" in all technical areas needed for the production of a major germ arsenal.

Last century, most nations that made biological arms gave them up as impractical. Capricious winds could carry deadly agents back on users. The United States renounced its arsenal in 1969. But the gene revolution could be making germ weapons more attractive, analysts said. They see the possibility of designer pathogens that spread faster, infect more people, resist treatment, and offer better targeting and containment. If so, North Korea may be in the forefront.

South Korean military papers have identified at least 10 facilities in the North that could be involved in the research and production of more than a dozen biological agents, including those that cause the plague and hemorrhagic fevers. Starting three years ago, Amplyfi, a strategic intelligence firm, detected a dramatic increase in North Korean web searches for such terms as "antibiotic resistance," "microbial dark matter," "cas protein," hinting at a growing interest in gene and germ research.

According to the Middlebury Institute, at least 100 research publications that were jointly written by North Korean and foreign scientists have implications for military purposes, such as developing weapons of mass destruction. The collaborations may violate international sanctions.

Joseph S. Bermudez Jr., an analyst, said it is entirely likely that the North has already experimented with gene editing that could enhance bacteria and viruses. "These are scientists, and scientists love to tinker."