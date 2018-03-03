ANDOVER

FEB. 7

Theft. Electronics were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 15700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW.

CIRCLE PINES

FEB. 2

Underage consumption. Three 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man, two 16-year-old girls, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were cited for underage consumption in the 100 block of Center Road.

FRIDLEY

FEB. 3

Drunken driving. A 39-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after an officer spotted his vehicle hung up in a snowbank at 49th Avenue NE. and 2 ½ Street NE.

Lake Elmo

JAN. 30

Suspicious activity. A drone was reported flying over a medical clinic in the 8500 block of Eagle Point Boulevard.

FEB. 2

Suspicious male. A man was observed walking around cars and looking in a dumpster in the parking lot at Oak-Land Middle School, 820 Manning Av. Authorities determined that he was looking for his daughter's lost wallet.

LAUDERDALE

FEB. 1

Property damage. A hole was reportedly drilled in the gas tank of a vehicle in the 1600 block of Carl Street.

MOUNDS VIEW

FEB. 6

Drugs. A 61-year-old Blaine man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation and a warrant, following a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Old Hwy. 8.

FEB. 9

Drugs. Officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 2200 block of County Road H2. They found a suspicious vehicle and arrested a 17-year-old girl for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. They also cited an 18-year-old Farmington woman for possession of drug paraphernalia.

FEB. 10

Property damage. A 29-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested for property damage, possession of hypodermic needles, domestic assault and a warrant in the 2100 block of Program Avenue.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 27

Theft. Cash totaling $900 was stolen from a car parked in the 1300 block of 10th Street.

FEB. 1

Drunken driving/Warrant. A 32-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree drunken driving and a warrant after her vehicle was stopped for violations in the area of Interstate 35W and County Road E2.

NEWPORT

FEB. 4

Public assist. A man underdressed for the weather was reported walking near 21st Street and Maxwell Avenue at 4 a.m. The man, intoxicated and without a phone, told authorities that an Uber driver had left him there but that he didn't know why, and said he was trying to get to Minnetonka Boulevard. Authorities called his wife to pick him up.

