ANDOVER

APRIL 30

Theft. Baseball equipment was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3400 block of 133rd Lane NW.

EAST BETHEL

APRIL 27

Theft. A 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide was stolen from 189th Avenue NE. and Jackson Street NE.

FRIDLEY

APRIL 27

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a fox outside a home in the 7600 block of East River Road NE. The officer saw the fox running away from the home, checked the area and confirmed that the fox was gone.

HUGO

APRIL 20

Animal complaint. A deputy left a written warning at a home in the 14000 block of Foxhill Avenue after listening to a dog in the yard bark nonstop for 10 minutes.

LAKE ELMO

APRIL 13

Traffic. A deputy in an unmarked squad car noticed a driver pull his speeding vehicle to within 3 feet behind him, flashing his lights and honking the horn, in the area of Hwy. 36 and Manning Avenue. After the deputy pulled the vehicle over, the driver explained his behavior by saying he had been on the road too long. He was cited for following too close behind another vehicle.

APRIL 20

Accident. A vehicle accidentally hit a bicyclist in a roundabout on 34th Street. The driver said she didn't see the cyclist and had bumped his back tire going about 10 mph. The cyclist reported that he had partly fallen off his bike but was not injured.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 18

Harassment. An officer advised a woman to stop contacting her ex-boyfriend, after she admitted going to the store where he worked in the 2600 block of White Bear Lake Avenue and yelling and swearing at him in front of customers.

APRIL 21

Theft. A handgun was stolen from the glovebox of an unlocked vehicle in the 1900 block of Kingston Avenue.

MAY TOWNSHIP

APRIL 17

Suspicious findings. Authorities checked on a report of blood at the front and back doors of a home in the 12000 block of Otchipwe Avenue. It was determined the blood was likely from an animal's foot.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 24

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a dispute at an apartment in the 2500 block of Silver Lane. They took a 26-year-old man into custody on a pick-up and hold order issued by Ramsey County for theft, and arrested a 29-year-old man for possession of a controlled substance.

APRIL 26

Theft. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at Step by Step Montessori, 2955 Pentagon Dr.

APRIL 27

Driving violation. A 17-year-old girl was arrested and cited for violation of an instructional permit following a traffic stop at 37th Avenue and Silver Lake Road. The passenger, a 42-year-old man, was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant.

APRIL 29

Underage consumption. A 20-year-old man was arrested and cited for underage consumption of alcohol, driving after revocation, operating an uninsured vehicle and having no proof of insurance, following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of 39th Avenue.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.